Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $32,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

PM traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $103.04. The company had a trading volume of 109,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,352. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $160.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.42.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

