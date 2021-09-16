Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $12.69 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.11. 222,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,308. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.98 and a 200 day moving average of $192.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $144.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

