Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $13.14 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $62,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

PFE traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 914,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,824,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38. The company has a market cap of $249.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

