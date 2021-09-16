Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $55.53 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 3.2% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $55,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.26. 113,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,373,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

