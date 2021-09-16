Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $55.67 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 3.2% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $55,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $158.21. 290,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,290,505. The company has a market cap of $250.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.74 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.71.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.26.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

