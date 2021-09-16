Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $58.44 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 3.4% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $58,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.98.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,661,190 shares of company stock valued at $953,475,565 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $372.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,316,391. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.96 and its 200-day moving average is $329.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

