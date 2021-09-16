Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $22,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AON by 662.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after purchasing an additional 956,877 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AON by 60.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,593,000 after buying an additional 550,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $123,976,000.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.06.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $291.99. 19,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,693. The company has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.19. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $295.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

