Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises approximately 1.4% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $24,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 12.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

DG traded up $4.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.30. 62,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,068. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.74 and its 200 day moving average is $213.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

