Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 3.9% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $67,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.2% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot stock traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $337.45. 164,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,533. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $356.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

