Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 10,368 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,095 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,158,382,000 after acquiring an additional 539,617 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,333 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $716,509,000 after purchasing an additional 444,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $535,122,000 after buying an additional 510,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,798,031. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $244.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

