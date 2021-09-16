Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned about 0.12% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $20,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after acquiring an additional 456,714 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,083,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,760 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,386. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $88.15 and a one year high of $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.90 and a 200 day moving average of $133.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

