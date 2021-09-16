Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 22,314 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,314 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 374.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 83,830 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Schlumberger by 8.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 33,475 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Schlumberger by 129.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after buying an additional 897,159 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 223.6% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 72,196 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.11. 428,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,524,744. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

