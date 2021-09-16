Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 6,414 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the period. Fortune Brands Home & Security comprises 2.5% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned about 0.32% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $43,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,972,000 after purchasing an additional 234,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,057,000 after buying an additional 892,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 23,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,051,000 after purchasing an additional 255,892 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.83. The company had a trading volume of 67,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,000. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.68.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

