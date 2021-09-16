Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 7,863 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after buying an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,101,000 after acquiring an additional 358,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,120,000 after acquiring an additional 154,412 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after buying an additional 1,366,921 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.57. 2,473,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,424,547. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

