Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 850 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,701 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 30.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,271,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $181,033,000 after acquiring an additional 296,990 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 382,425 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $54,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.43. 418,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,601,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.18. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,500 shares of company stock worth $16,042,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.85.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.