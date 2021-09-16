WAX (WAXP) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $502.49 million and $25.05 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000982 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00059548 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,783,997,070 coins and its circulating supply is 1,754,733,083 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

