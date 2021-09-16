WazirX (WRX) Price Down 4.1% This Week

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $379.16 million and approximately $33.80 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002518 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

