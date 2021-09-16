Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 151.4% from the August 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WMLLF opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Wealth Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.