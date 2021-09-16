Wealthquest Corp Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.5% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Amazon.com by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after buying an additional 224,705 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,475.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,455.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,335.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,151.30.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.