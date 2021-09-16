Wealthquest Corp Purchases 47 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.5% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,475.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,455.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,335.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,151.30.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

