Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,687 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $24,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 78.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.90. 19,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,330. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.31 and its 200-day moving average is $122.31. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

