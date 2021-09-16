Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $27,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.42. 11,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,655. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $149.63 and a 52-week high of $212.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.32 and a 200-day moving average of $197.67.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

