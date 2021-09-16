Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,664,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,340 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $70,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after buying an additional 11,254,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,390,034 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,840,000 after acquiring an additional 834,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,415,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,044,000 after acquiring an additional 91,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,728,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,548 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.81. 9,376,371 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53.

