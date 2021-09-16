Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $28.07 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,747 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,759,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.00. The stock had a trading volume of 131,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,551. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.03.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

