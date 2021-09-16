Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $31.54 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,147 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 0.8% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $31,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.83.

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.72. 44,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,290. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.00. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.