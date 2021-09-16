Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $24,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $222.15. 2,051,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,211,223. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.