Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,211 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 1.56% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $36,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 86,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BAB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.56. 8,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,319. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

