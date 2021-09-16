Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,496,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.6% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $98,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

VXUS stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $66.04. 130,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,758. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.