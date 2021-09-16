Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,052 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $81,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,669. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $122.45 and a 12 month high of $192.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.67 and its 200 day moving average is $183.63.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.