Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 3,210 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $51,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.92. 3,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,732. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $229.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.76.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.