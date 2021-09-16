WebDollar Price Up 4.4% This Week (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. WebDollar has a total market cap of $7.38 million and $184,290.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000430 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00130233 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About WebDollar

WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,552,746,128 coins and its circulating supply is 13,604,797,871 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar

Buying and Selling WebDollar

