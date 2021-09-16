Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Stake Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Welbilt worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBT. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter worth $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter worth $161,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 4.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Welbilt during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WBT shares. Barclays lowered shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CL King lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $847,933.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,609. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBT opened at $23.53 on Thursday. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

