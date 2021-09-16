Wells Fargo & Company Increases BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target to $39.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

BRP Group stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.66. 1,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -121.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

