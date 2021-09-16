Wells Fargo & Company Increases BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target to $39.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
BRP Group stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.66. 1,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -121.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.
BRP Group Company Profile
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
