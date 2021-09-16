Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after buying an additional 22,458,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,288,000 after buying an additional 1,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,869,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,576,000 after acquiring an additional 153,935 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,799,000 after acquiring an additional 815,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,644,000 after acquiring an additional 575,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.52.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 291,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,609,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.