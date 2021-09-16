West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Short Interest Update

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,800 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the August 15th total of 775,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 583.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFRSF opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. West African Resources has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $0.93.

Get West African Resources alerts:

West African Resources Company Profile

West African Resources Ltd. engages in exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Sanbrado Gold and Sartenga copper-gold-molybdenum projects. The company was founded by Richard Hyde on September 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.