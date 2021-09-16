Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

NYSE WAL remained flat at $$99.61 during trading hours on Thursday. 16,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,522. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $53,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

