Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNP. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the first quarter valued at $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

MNP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.00. 24,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,384. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

