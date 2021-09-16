Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 13,043 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.28% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $123,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.76.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $14.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,894.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,394. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 91.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,825.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,571.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.