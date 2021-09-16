Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Boosts Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.41% of Acceleron Pharma worth $107,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 68.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 9.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 148,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XLRN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

XLRN traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $132.90. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,545. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.09. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.35 and a 1 year high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

