Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Boosts Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,698,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973,877 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.71% of Oak Street Health worth $99,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after buying an additional 4,046,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,803,000 after buying an additional 1,039,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,688,000 after buying an additional 162,015 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,617,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,636,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,817,000 after buying an additional 165,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of OSH traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.63. 1,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,314. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $2,966,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,485,689.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,087,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,067,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 878,928 shares of company stock worth $49,272,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.