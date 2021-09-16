Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Boosts Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.77% of NICE worth $120,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NICE by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,799,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,109,000 after acquiring an additional 232,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,766,000 after acquiring an additional 797,892 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in NICE by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,019,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,561,000 after acquiring an additional 86,899 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,344,000 after acquiring an additional 198,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 711,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,130,000 after acquiring an additional 173,094 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $291.27. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,012. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.85. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $209.26 and a 1-year high of $304.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 96.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. Analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.21.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

