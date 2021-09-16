Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 51,632 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,632 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 2.01% of Blueprint Medicines worth $103,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPMC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.03. 1,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,282. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $72.90 and a one year high of $125.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $92.41.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,350 shares of company stock worth $2,531,346 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

