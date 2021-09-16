Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Cuts Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,441,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 263,759 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems comprises approximately 1.0% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 2.00% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $168,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,277,000 after acquiring an additional 157,026 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,039,000 after buying an additional 785,195 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,703,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,204,000 after buying an additional 56,701 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,569,000 after buying an additional 419,932 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,107,000 after buying an additional 34,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,365.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,666. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

