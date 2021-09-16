Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Cuts Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,017,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48,416 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 2.41% of Hexcel worth $125,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hexcel by 77.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,689 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter worth $38,908,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hexcel by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,350,000 after acquiring an additional 498,751 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Hexcel by 3,818.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 391,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,941,000 after acquiring an additional 381,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter worth $19,858,000.

NYSE:HXL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,706. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

