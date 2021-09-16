Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,678 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.17% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $89,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,454,000 after buying an additional 75,496 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 773.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after buying an additional 74,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,316,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $9.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $652.09. 1,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $677.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $589.69. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.54 and a 52-week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.