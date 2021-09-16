Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,060 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.12% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $107,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 893.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.54 and its 200 day moving average is $142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

