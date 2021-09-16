Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,971 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,606 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $104,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $229,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 382,425 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10,977.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 69,346 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 68,720 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 207,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,605,000 after acquiring an additional 15,063 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.89. The stock had a trading volume of 51,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,601,709. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.18.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.85.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.