Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Grows Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,154 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 3.02% of Atkore worth $99,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at $32,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 244.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after buying an additional 409,619 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at $19,510,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Atkore by 30.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,047,000 after buying an additional 241,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 331.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after buying an additional 233,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atkore stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.96. The stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,606. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $98.00.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

