Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $167.35 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 122.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116,897 shares during the period. Tapestry comprises 1.0% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 1.38% of Tapestry worth $167,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $947,081,000 after acquiring an additional 128,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tapestry by 849.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $484,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528,874 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tapestry by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,231 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,863 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $202,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,167. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

