Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Increases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,251 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial comprises about 0.8% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 1.23% of LPL Financial worth $132,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in LPL Financial by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in LPL Financial by 557.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,482,000 after buying an additional 74,453 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in LPL Financial by 1,241.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 86,994 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,573,000 after buying an additional 303,276 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.57. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,839. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $159.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.19.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.85.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

